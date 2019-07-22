To the editor:
At the May 3 Essex Town Meeting this year, residents voted to support an article allowing the selectmen to negotiate the sale of two town-owned lots at Conomo Point. One, a small 0.25-acre lot, is worthless due to its small size and topographic challenges. However, the other, a 0.87-acre lot on Sumac Drive, offers two possible solutions to improving waterfront access for people who do not live on Conomo Point.
One use would be to retain the lot for additional parking for those days when there is no space either on the Point or on the sides of Conomo Point Road. As the town’s population continues to grow (8% in the last 10 years, according to a recent report) and as more and more people want access to the waterfront, parking will become a major issue.
The second possible use comes from discussions the Conomo Point Planning Committee had before its dissolution in 2016. The idea was to expand the Essex River Park into the area currently used as parking and a dock for the Cross Island residents. Then relocate the parking and the unsightly dumpster to a place off the Point.
The 0.87-acre lot at Sumac Drive would be perfect providing more space than the current lot. Cross Islanders could then embark from one of the two existing Conomo Point docks.
As discussed by the committee and as shown on the original plan, the expansion of the Essex River Park would provide ample space for the addition of kayak racks and other small boat storage as well as more open space for town residents to enjoy the waterfront.
Currently kayaks are stored on a couple of disarrayed one-tiered racks at Clammer’s Beach. While redesigned racks and better monitoring would improve the situation, access to the water is impossible well before and after low tide. Launching kayaks at the Essex River Park is possible at any time.
Before concluding, I would like to point out that at the spring Town Meeting the understanding was that the money made from this sale of these two lots would help defray the cost of the proposed $17.1 million public safety building. What the selectmen did not tell voters at the time was that they would be seeking less than $35,000 for the combined value of the lots. So far, it looks like they will go for significantly less.
If having improved access to the waterfront at Conomo Point is of interest to you, go to the Conomo Point reference materials page on the town website and click on the master plan for Conomo Point dated April 15, 2015. There you will find the extended plan for the Essex River Park. Then let your selectmen know what you think. Let us not give up this opportunity to make the Essex River more accessible for everyone who lives in Essex.
Paul Pennoyer
Essex
