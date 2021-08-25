To the editor:
I believe the reference to Manchester Essex School Committee meeting attendees being “split down the middle” on this issue of masking in the Aug. 19 story “Manchester, Essex students, staff to mask for class” is very misleading.
Only 20 minutes were allowed for comments and attendees were expressly told this was not going to be a debate. Further, the WebEx platform was difficult for attendees to navigate and I am aware that many parents who raised their “hand” were not called upon due to time constraints.
I believe a significant majority of Manchester-Essex residents who have a grasp of basic science and public health understand that masks and vaccinations provide the best defense to the spread of COVID-19, as outlined by the CDC. Finally, I believe that Superintendent Beaudin should be commended for the rational, cogent policy she and the School Committee (excluding Mr. Reed, of course) to best protect all MERSD students, educators and staff. It is time for the deniers and anti-vax crowd to grow up and put the health and safety of our kids first.
Michael Carvalho
Manchester