To the editor:
In honor of Earth Day, I want to remind readers that 70% of the planet is covered by oceans. Unfortunately, marine mammals are under threat. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not updated vital population assessments for sea otters, manatees, walruses and polar bears for years, which is their legal obligation.
At least 25% of marine mammals are classified as threatened (critically endangered, endangered or threatened). Having inaccurate or out-of-date data regarding marine mammal populations can put them at a greater risk of extinction. As such, I believe that it is imperative to urge the Fish and Wildlife Service to update these critical stock assessments!
This is unacceptable. These animals play key ecological roles in their ecosystems, contributing to the community structure and function. Without them, our oceans would be dead.
My family has also felt great pride living by the ocean. I grew up fishing, lobstering and watching the whales and seals. Massachusetts is lucky enough to have effective protections for marine mammals and national marine sanctuaries such as Stellwagen Bank, but this is a national issue. The federal government is not properly monitoring the local marine mammal populations of states such as Alaska, Florida and California, putting their existence at risk. A coalition of nonprofits including the Center for Biological Diversity has recently sued the Fish and Wildlife Service for their lack of action. Let’s bring more attention to this issue! If you and I want to continue to have healthy oceans, we need action!
Jennifer Norcross
Salem