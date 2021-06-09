To the editor:
How exciting to have the Cape Ann Farmers’ Market return to downtown Gloucester! While the vistas are more modest and the parking less plentiful than the Stage Fort Park locale, a Harbor Loop market offers some tangible benefits. Walking and cycling to the market keeps cars off the road and pollution out of the air. It is also a healthy way to engage with your neighbors, and to see what’s new in town. Did you know there are many residents who do not own a car? Additionally, exercise is good for our bodies and minds.
Emerging from a quarantine/pandemic lifestyle may be easier with good physical and mental health. Change is challenging. We have shown, as a nation and a community, that we can adapt and sacrifice habits that once seemed unchangeable. Perhaps the conversation about parking downtown could include the potential for less driving and more alternatives. Perhaps we look beyond convenience and consider the greater good. The global climate crisis continues, as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. Can we learn to live with less of some things, and with more of others?
Heidi Wakeman
Gloucester