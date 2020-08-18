To the editor:
I support U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in the Sept. 1 primary.
Many years ago I was Gov. Frank Sargent’s budget director and I’ve worked closely with legislative leaders on Beacon Hill on a variety of issues ever since. I’ve become a student of legislatures and how they work.
One of the first lessons is that how legislators vote — although certainly important — is not the main measure of their influence. The most impactful legislators share two characteristics:
1. They pick a few areas of particular interest and get to know the issues involved backward and forward.
2. They have mastered the art of building coalitions of their fellow legislators – knowing how to listen to their colleagues and to design legislation that is effective in dealing with the problem and that also can muster broad support.
Ed Markey gets top marks in both these areas. He’s been working on climate issues since 1980 — solar research funds, energy efficiency standards for cars and for appliances, a comprehensive energy bill in 2009, and the Green New Deal.
If the Democrats win, 2021 will be the make-or-break year for addressing climate change. In its endorsement of Markey, the Globe argued that “Markey is poised — and arguably more prepared than any other politician in the U.S. government” to flesh out the Green New Deal with practical policies and to them passed in Congress. Don’t we want a Massachusetts senator who will play a pivotal role in the upcoming climate debate?
Ed Moscovitch
Gloucester