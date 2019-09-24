To the editor:
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the STRONG MEN DON’T BULLY billboard on Railroad Avenue. More than 500 local men became the first such group in the nation to put their names behind this message against domestic abuse, sexual assault and dating abuse. This action acknowledged that violence against women is every man’s responsibility, that men should not be silent bystanders, and that we should teach ourselves and young men and boys about healthy relationships.
Next Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 12:30 p.m. at Gloucester City Hall we are planning to mark this 20th anniversary and add the names of another 100 local men in support of this Strong Men Don’t Bully message. Happily these added names include more than 20 of the athletic coaches connected with Gloucester High and the O’Maley School. This seems especially important for our boys and girls to see at a time when there is so much misbegotten support for the idea that “boys will be boys” and even support for the idea that “men will be boys.” Men need to show up to make it clear these attitudes are not acceptable.
I want to encourage men to come to City Hall on Tuesday. Men whose names were among the original 500 signers of the billboard and bumper stickers will be especially welcome. And I want to encourage women reading this to take the time to talk to men about these issues and to encourage them to attend. The ceremony will last about 30 minutes and include the mayor’s proclamation opening Domestic Violence Awareness month and a few short speeches by the police chief and other men, as well as representatives from the Gloucester Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault, and HAWC.
Willy Greenbaum
Rockport
