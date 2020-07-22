To the editor:
I feel compelled to respond to the July 17 article “Indigenous groups push for mascot ban and state seal change.”
I feel if Native Americans lobby to be removed from all symbolism in America they will lose forever the recognition of their heritage to most current-day Americans. What I mean is that, as mascots, the Native American symbols stand for fierce resistance, strong warriors and tough opponents. They are a symbol of strength. I believe that is why they were chosen as mascot symbols, not because they are being portrayed as having been dominated but because they are strong. Who wants a mascot that is not a fierce competitor? However, the choice of peoples as mascots needs to be considered.
As far as the state flag, I personally never interpreted the arm and sword in the manner depicted in the article. And I don’t know enough Latin to interpret the motto. I am embarrassed to know the portion of the interpretation noted in the article. I look at the Native American image on our flag as a symbol of respect for them. It is a hunter’s stance, not a warrior’s stance. Let’s face it (as history was taught to me in school), if Massasoit and his tribe had not helped the Pilgrims through the first winter and taught them how to hunt and farm successfully in the New England soil, they would not have survived.
And in reality, if the fighting tactics of Native Americans had not been adopted by the colonists they likely would have not won their independence against the greatest military force on the earth at that time. Again, they are a symbol of great defensive strength.
I believe we need to convince the Native Americans to reverse the spin rather than abolish their symbolism. Promote the Native Americans as the strong, honorable, and respected image they should be. Remove the arm and sword image from the flag. Replace it with, for instance, a symbolic ear of corn and a fish, which are the staples that helped the pilgrims thrive. Then change the slogan to include the proud heritage of the Native Americans in our state’s history instead of removing their image and stomping out their heritage from history.
In my humble opinion, once Native American imagery is removed from sight, their positive impact on our national history will be forgotten.
Bill Hellmuth
Gloucester