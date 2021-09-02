To the editor:
We are almost to a person the descendants of immigrants who risked all to come to a foreign land; many penniless working three or four jobs; supporting each other in their communities; working hard and sacrificing so that their families and future generations could have a better life. We are a community of hard-working fishermen and women, medical workers, police and fire workers, business people, farmers, educators: most grown up. We stop at red lights and stop signs for the safety of others and ourselves. We pay taxes on our goods to pay for schools for all our children; for roads for all of us. We pay our rent, our mortgages. We comply with childhood vaccine requirements to send our children to school – for the common good.
The grandparents of the teens and their parents who are whining about wearing a little bit of cloth on their faces to protect others and themselves from a raging new disease – if alive they must be hiding in shame for the descendants who think mask wearing interferes with their comfort and their right to choose. That generation, the same who suffered years of deprivation during the Depression; who donated metal pots and pans to help the war effort; who endured rationing for years and years for the benefit of all; who shed blood on foreign battlefields; who were interred in camps due to their German or Japanese ancestry; who worked jobs they may not have enjoyed just to put some food on the table. They endured more than a bit of discomfort. They were courageous, bold, generous and grown up.
Of course 5- and six-year-olds balk at wearing masks. They balked at brushing their teeth too, or getting their vaccines against childhood diseases. And of course, any parents or teachers who insisted on mask use during 2020 will tell you that in a very short time the children were so used to wearing masks they had to be reminded to take them off at home.
Pre-teens and teens? Most are more mature than the few whiners. Whining and whining about masks? Well, they were raised by parents of the same ilk. Who care not the danger they present to the other children in schools. Some say they will not send their children to school if masks are required. Fine. Send them to Texas or Florida where small community hospitals’ pediatric units are full; where children who should be in school are on ventilators; and schools have had to be closed again.
Vaccine and anti-mask whiners should be so ashamed of themselves. They should relocate. Go where there are no traffic laws protecting others and yourselves, no medical facilities that can serve the massive outbreaks. Where no one asks that you think of anyone or anything other than your own comfort and preferences.
Cynthia Johnson
Rockport