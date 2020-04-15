To the editor:
It defies common sense that supermarkets, one of the main hotspots for spread of the coronavirus, are NOT requiring all employees as well as all customers to wear face masks. When stores weren’t supplying their workers with masks, I felt bad for them. But now that they are, some employees, including baggers, meat workers and even supervisors, are refusing to wear them! In addition, these same employees are not honoring social distancing based on their duties. Now they are putting us and their fellow co-workers at risk.
The recent unfortunate death of a Market Basket employee who was still working at the onset of her illness should be setting off major alarms for all state and local public health officials as well as customers to pressure Gov. Baker to mandate that all employees and all shoppers wear face masks.
Supermarket spokesmen I contacted are claiming they have no power to require employees to wear masks without a mandate, yet they are not appealing to the governor to issue one. As we’re learning every day, relying upon “everyone” to voluntarily act in the service of the common good is naive and misguided. That’s why we have to enact more restrictive laws, especially in times of a life and death crisis.
So please Mr. Governor, follow the example of Salem’s mayor and make face masks mandatory for anyone inside a Massachusetts supermarket. To quote your own oft-spoken words: “this should be a no-brainer.”
Steve Tryder
Rockport
