Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Windy with showers continuing in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.