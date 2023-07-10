To the editor:
I am glad to see that Gloucester High School and the sewerage treatment plant will both be protected from the future flooding from a devastating Nor’easter.
But the water will have to go somewhere ... flooding all the homes and businesses nearby ... Gloucester Cinema, Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, the terrific Causeway restaurant and the new construction on Essex Avenue. The height of the flooding could be twice the height as in the last flood of 2018 ... the bomb cyclone of Jan. 4, 2018.
And ... as I recall there was some state or federal disaster relief, some of which led to the design of the flood wall at the high school. But there was no relief for any home flooded if owners did not have flood insurance.
So, what can be done ? One possibility is to widen the flow under the Cut Bridge to allow more water to flow through to the harbor. This could be done during reconstruction of the bridge which is planned for in the coming years. The massive granite stones would have to be dug out and the banks widened. Engineers can plan what new river width will work.
Jack Hauck
Gloucester