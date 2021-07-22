To the editor:
Of all the recent comments regarding our current mayor ,the one statement that resonates with me is her remark “I don’t work on the docks, I am a leader.”
I worked In the fishing industry starting when I was 11 years old and did various jobs related to the “docks” throughout my life.
It irritates me that the mayor thinks of the thousands of men and women over the centuries that built this town to what is on the “docks“ are secondary citizens. Fishermen, lumpers, warehousemen, fish processors, fuel suppliers, marinas, shipyards. I could go on but you get the idea.
They are truly the heroes.
Some leader, indeed.
Allan Petersen
Gloucester