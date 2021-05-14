To the editor:
I am a retired human resources director with more than 30 years of experience leading HR departments in municipal and state government. I served in this capacity for the city of Gloucester for a total of 18 years over two different time spans.
After a nine-year absence from the city, in which I led human resources departments in three different commonwealth agencies, I was recruited by Chief Administrative Officer Jim Destino to return to serve the citizens of Gloucester. Mayor Theken appointed me in June 2016 and I served a total of four years until I retired on June 27, 2020.
In addition to my experience, my qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in education, advanced courses and training in multiple human resources subjects, a leadership certificate from Endicott College, certification as a trained mediator, certification from the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) in conducting workplace investigations, and membership in the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM).
I am writing this letter after reviewing the summaries of two recent department head complaints in the Gloucester Daily Times regarding a hostile work environment at City Hall. As much as I naturally wish to protect my privacy, including my own painful experiences, I understand that one particular incident concerning me has recently become the subject of discussion. In addition, I have learned that Mayor Theken has not been telling the truth about this incident.
I feel compelled to speak my own truth, as I too experienced a hostile work environment from Mayor Theken during the last year plus of my employment. I disclose my personal story for the sole purpose of preventing similar treatment of any other city employee by the mayor.
During a storm-planning meeting on March 1, 2019, Mayor Theken criticized my job performance and threatened my job. I was told she stated, “I’ve had it ... I want her out” and that she would have general counsel Chip Payson start working on retirement procedures. I was not invited to this meeting but six of my professional colleagues were present: the DPW director, fire chief, police chief, harbormaster, health director, and the acting assistant to the chief administrative officer, who had been appointed just days previous.
I was never provided a private meeting, either before or after this meeting, to discuss any and all performance concerns. When I inquired about the mayor’s conduct and intentions on March 8, 2019, the day I learned of the incident, she did not assume responsibility for her hurtful and damaging comments and apologize. Nor did she address any specific performance concerns. Rather, she asked who had reported her comments to me, as she characterized that person’s actions as hurtful.
After this incident, my professional responsibilities were significantly curtailed, including during the COVID-19 lockdown. I experienced severe difficulties receiving communications from the administration regarding my departmental operations. I have recently been told that while I was on a three-week leave of absence for knee replacement surgery in January 2020, the mayor engaged in discussions and plans to reorganize the Human Resources Department, including naming my successor. I was not ever a party to such discussions and had no knowledge that such discussions were occurring.
Mayor Theken’s comments about me during the March 1, 2019 meeting left me shocked, stunned and hurt, as I previously had seen myself as a valued member of the senior management team. In the absence of any annual performance reviews or regular feedback about job performance, I had no idea that I was not meeting her performance expectations.
Having learned the extent of the mayor’s feelings toward me, I realized that our mutual trust was broken. I was professionally compromised once this broken trust was revealed openly and suddenly to my colleagues. I started evaluating my family’s finances and decided to retire before my term was over.
At the time, caught up in my own reaction, I failed to realize the extent to which the mayor’s hostile actions toward me impacted my colleagues on the city’s management team, particularly the witnesses present at the March 1 meeting. Having now learned that this created a hostile work environment for them, too, I would be complicit if I continue to remain a silent bystander.
During my four years as human resources director, very few people filed complaints against the mayor. Although I am now retired, I remain fully committed to the core human resources values of respect, dignity, inclusion, and the reinforcement of mutual trust for all city officials, employees, and volunteers, delivering essential services to the public we serve. The city’s Human Resources Department has incorporated these core values in its previously established policies, procedures and management tools.
These include the city’s Policy Prohibiting Harassment and Discrimination, professional bi-annual training on this policy, the city’ Civility Resolution as contained in the Code of Ordinances, and the Human Resources Department’s Standards of Professional Communications. In addition, these core values underlie the mayor’s recent ordinance that reactivated the Human Rights Commission. This last result was born of a productive partnership between the mayor’s office (through the Human Resources Director) and the City Council (through Councilor Gilman).
In her communications with members of her management team, employees, and elected officials, Mayor Theken has not consistently modelled respect and the other core HR values that build a strong team. In addition to my personal experience, this conclusion was reached by the other two department heads in their recent complaints. Personal attacks and individual performance concerns have been freely shared in public meetings rather than in private with the employee, his or her union representative, or the employee’s supervisor or department head. This has had a negative impact on employee morale. Confidentiality builds trust.
Mayor Theken now has the opportunity to champion affirmative measures to ensure the basic right of our talented city managers and our dedicated employees to a professional workplace. It is never too late to implement positive change. By teaming with the city’s human resources director, she can ensure that best practices, which incorporate the core HR values of respect, dignity, inclusion, and mutual trust, are both adopted and modelled.
A city-wide Code of Conduct, aligned with the City Council’s current proposal, would ensure that these core values are not merely given lip service but remain actual living and breathing principles, to be modelled by all city officials and employees. Our employees fully deserve honesty and truthfulness, a Code of Conduct, and a fully developed performance management system, which includes goal-setting and confidential annual performance reviews. A professional workplace has no room for personal attacks or bullying.
The mayor’s endorsement and leadership are needed for any and all such HR initiatives to succeed going forward. The taxpayers of the city deserve no less than an optimal and fully functioning management team that operates with the confidence that our city leaders have their backs.
Donna C. Leete
Gloucester