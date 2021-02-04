Letter: McInnis deserves call to Hall

To the editor:
Thanks to Nick Curcuru of the Gloucester Daily Times and Peter Abraham of the Globe for writing articles on Gloucester’s Stuffy McInnis. The National Baseball Hall of Fame election for players from the Early Baseball era (1871-1949) originally scheduled for December 2020, has been postponed a year due to COVID-19.
In August, Abraham wrote “the Hall believes the voting, which is done as part of the Winter Meetings, requires in-person discussion by the 16 members of each committee as opposed to video conferencing.” The annual writers ballot was unaffected because they vote by mail. The early baseball committee meets every 10 years. Again, Abraham wrote “The committees are made up of Hall of Fame players, executives and veteran reporters. The ballot is composed by a BBWAA-appointed screening committee and candidates need 75% of the votes to be inducted.”
The Hall has both longstanding written criterion for electors to follow in evaluating the nominees and also an unwritten standard. The Hall’s rules state “Voting shall be based upon the player’s record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.” Mr. McInnis checks all the boxes here. His .308 lifetime average over 19 years, 2,406 hits, 1,060 RBI and 12 seasons hitting over .300 highlight his offensive stats. The tip-of-the-iceberg version, that is.
Defensively, he was the best fielding first baseman of his era and very likely the best of all time. For 86 years he held the record for any fielder of any position for consecutive errorless chances accepted, at 1,700. In addition, he led first basemen in yearly fielding percentage six times and concluded his career with a .995 fielding average at first base. Did you ever see one of those 1920 gloves? He anchored Connie Mack’s legendary $100,000 infield. He contributed to six pennant-winning teams and five World Series champs. He played significant roles in the Red Sox win over the Cubs in the 1918 World Series and the Pirates’ come from behind victory over the Washington Senators in 1925.
He stands third all-time in sacrifice hits and was the sixth hardest man to strike out in major league history. These were premium skills to have because it was so important to advance the runner in that era of fast-paced, low-scoring games. Furthermore, he was a man of impeccable character and humility. After his retirement he went on to be a highly respected baseball coach in several New England locations, finishing at Harvard.
The unwritten standard that electors apply is “A Hall of Famer is the best player at his position in the years he played the game.” This was quoted to me in a letter from then Veteran’s Committee member Charles “Buzzie” Bavasi I received 30 years ago when I began to advocate for Mr. McInnis to be elected to the Hall Of Fame. During the 1901-1919 deadball era the eight American League teams employed 49 players as regular first basemen and, overall, Mr. McInnis outperformed them all. He is the first baseman on the 1910-1919 MLB all-decade team consisting of seven Hall Of Famers and the ineligible “Shoeless” Joe Jackson.
Positive changes to the voting process include that Early Baseball nominees no longer have to compete against players from the 1950s on and electors aren’t former friends, teammates or associates of the players they will sit in judgement of, for election. Neither was the case 30 years ago. There is no predicting how Mr. McInnis or any other potential nominee will fare next winter. One can only hope that the process will be fair to all. The in-person discussion is totally subjective, all opinions are valid, there’s no right or wrong and the bottom line is that you’re a Hall of Famer when they say you’re a Hall of Famer. It would be great if he was finally recognized for everything he accomplished during his life and career and if not, well, there is always 2030.
Mel George
Rockport