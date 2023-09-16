To the editor:
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann met individually with mayoral candidates Tracy O’Neil, Mary Ellen Rose, Francisco Sclafani and lncumbent Greg Verga. LWV member June Michaels conducted the interviews at 1623 Studios in Gloucester.
Ward 2 City Council candidates Dylan Benson, Daniel Epstein, Barry Pett and Donald Tgettis were interviewed by member Cynthia Bjorlie.
Member Theo MacGregor spoke with Ward 3 City Council candidate Jason Hakes. Also on the ballot for Ward 3 voters will be Marjorie Grace and Joseph Orlando.
The interviews are being shown on 1623 Studios' Channel 12 (moving to Channel 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 19) and its YouTube channel, and the League’s website, lwvcapeann.org.
Gloucester's Preliminary Election will be on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Registration has closed for this election, but if you haven’t registered to vote yet. you can easily register online at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/ or at the Gloucester city clerk’s office during business hours. Then you’ll be all set for the Nov. 7 City Election. Your vote makes a difference!
Nan Andrew,
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann