Letter: Memories of Eileen Ford

To the editor:
Eileen Ford passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021, surrounded by loving friends and staff at the Seacoast Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Gloucester.
Most people on Cape Ann will remember Eileen for her 30 years of monthly columns, “Insights and Outbursts,” in the Gloucester Daily Times and for her production and hosting of her cable TV show, “Cape Ann Conversations,” in which she shared both joy and distress. But there was so much more to Eileen that many may not know.
After graduating from high school, she joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War.
As her formal career she joined the New Your City Transit Police and became one of their first women lieutenants. This was so unusual it led to her appearance on “What’s My Line.” When she retired from the police force she followed her commitment to spirituality and entered training to become a nun. When recently asked if being a police officer and then a nun was inconsistent, she said, “not at all – they are both service occupations.” This reflection of her concern for others, however, was thwarted by an episode of ill health and perhaps a too-independent mind.
Throughout her long retirement she remained passionately active, not only in causes that were important to her across the range of spiritual, social, and political issues, but also infinitely curious about the world around her. She had a series of part-time and seasonal jobs, including as a park ranger on the Boston Harbor Islands, a cab driver in Boston, and a bartender on the coast of Maine. She became a talented photographer and marketed her photo-cards of Cape Ann. She enjoyed more than 50 workshops with Road Scholars (formerly Elder Hostel), and participated in a great many spiritual retreats throughout New England.
She was an avid sportswoman, a golfer, bowler, pool sharp, and most of all skier in winter and sailor in summer. In fact, she bought her last pair of skis just a year or two before entering Seacoast. Tales of adventures with her beloved sailboat Pumpkin became her first book, “Pumpkin and Me,” to be followed by “Christmas in Rockport.”
She was a thoroughly unique lady who lived life fully on her own terms. At one retreat she was asked what she would say when God asked her what she had done with her life. She said, “I’ll tell him I enjoyed it!” She will be long remembered and sorely missed.
Linda Berard
Rockport