Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.