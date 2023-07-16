To the editor:
I never smoked. I think that, had I smoked, I would not be here today.
When I was young the cigarette packages were not filled with warnings, and teenagers smoked like chimneys, but I got a tip very early. The tip came from a friend of my father’s, a World War II vet named Tom Waldron.
I was 5 years old and my parents struggled over the question of whether to bring me along when they visited Tom. Sadly, he had brain cancer and not very long to live. Doctors could do no more for him, and word spread. He was released to be home with his wife and two sons at Riverdale Park. My parents decided to bring me.
I sat on a sofa in the Waldrons’ living room at 76 Riverdale Park and this man in a bathrobe, wearing a huge bandage like a white helmet over his head, smoking a cigarette, came over to me. It was Tom, of course. And I know now from ancestry.com that Tom was 32 years old, a Class of ’39 Gloucester High School graduate who had enlisted in the National Guard at age 18 in early 1941.
His hand shaking noticeably, he held out his cigarette and asked me, “Do you see this?”
Though petrified, I think I managed to say yes.
He shook it at me and told me, loudly, “Never smoke.”
That was it. Whether because of him, or because of the talk going home later in the car — my parents explained why he told me not to smoke, even though he smoked— I don’t know, but I do know that I never smoked. So, I think that maybe Tom Waldron saved my life.
I hope this might help young people in Gloucester today: never smoke. Take it from me, who learned that from Tom Waldron, who died at 32.
Wayne Soini
Gloucester