To the editor:
Have you heard that if a frog is put suddenly into boiling water, it will jump out, but if the frog is put in tepid water which is then brought to a boil slowly, it will not perceive the danger and will be cooked to death? But, it’s not true because frogs are “thermoregulators” — they change environment to survive as opposed to thermally “nonconforming” organisms.
But, if true, would the frog even get in the water knowing it would soon boil? Would the frog stay in the water if it later learned that the water will boil?
Would someone board the Titanic knowing that it was scheduled to meet an iceberg? Having hit the iceberg, would someone stay on board as it took on water, tilted, and the lights winked out one by one?
Finally, would an average person on the street five years ago have wanted to someday have as president of the United States a person vulgar in both word and deed? And, having elected such a person, and squatting bug-eyed in that ignominious beaker of warming water, would they maintain their support as the water ridiculed and ignored advice from its own senior leaders, embraced real and potential enemies, criticized and subverted longtime allies, all the while standing on Fifth Avenue impulsively tweeting ignorance and disregard of science, history, and democracy?
So here’s my message to a warm frog: If you voted for him — jump. And if you still support him — boil.
Kevin Perrin
Gloucester
