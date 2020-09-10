To the editor:
It was recently reported that the president called dead U.S. troops "losers and suckers." Not surprisingly, he has vehemently denied saying it, although many news sources have verified the story. Would the president lie?
I have taken the liberty to look up the meaning of the words loser and sucker.
One of the definitions of loser in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is “A person who is incompetent or unable to succeed.” Synonyms include dud, turkey, disaster and failure.
One of the definitions of sucker in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is “A person easily cheated or deceived.” Synonyms include: chump, patsy, pushover and soft touch.
Let us look at other incidences of the president’s treatment of military personnel and their families. His disparaging comments about John McCain, current and former generals, Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman and Gold Star families, to name a few.
I’m sure the president and his loyal followers will do everything they can to discredit the story. They will tell us all of the great things the president has done for the military. It will be greater than any other president has done. He will hug the flag and the Republican Party will remain silent.
If he feels this way about his beloved military just think how he feels about you.
Remember this when you vote on Nov. 3.
Jerry Sharfstein
Rockport