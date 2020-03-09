To the editor:
Lately we’ve been hearing a lot about Mattos Field, its history, its importance to the community and potential loss. This loss is being rationalized by the assumption that Mattos Field can be relocated somewhere else without dishonoring the family and the group that put their heart and soul into refurbishing the field.
There is earlier history that perhaps Gloucester residents and voters would like to know. This earlier history is what I care about and goes back almost 200 years.
The land on Webster Street, site of the proposed school, belonged to Nathaniel Webster. He also built the beautiful house on Main Street that you see from Flanagan Square; the yellow house with the columns in front. That house is actually a reproduction of the Webster house, which had fallen on hard times. The house there today is such a good facsimile of the original that everyone thinks it is the one built in the 1840s.
Webster also moved Epes Sargent’s elegant mansion that was on the corner of Main and Pleasant and relocated it back on Pleasant Street and turned it into Webster’s Hotel, a Boston stage coach stop. The new Custom House and Post Office building was erected on this corner, later replaced by Woolworth’s.
Just off Eastern Avenue near the extension was a brook called Gardner’s Brook which flowed down hill to Good Harbor Beach.
In the 1840s Nathaniel Webster recognized an opportunity and built a dam just off Eastern Ave and created a large pond covering the land now occupied by Veteran’s School and Mattos Field. For probably 100 years all of that land was under water.
Webster went into the ice business and from Webster’s Pond he cut the ice that supplied the Gloucester fishing fleet with the much-needed ice. Both the brook and the pond are clearly visible on all of the maps of Gloucester, one of the oldest being Walling’s 1851 map. It also shows the course of the brook that previously flowed between what became Webster Street and the extension, seemingly right under Mattos Field and the proposed new school flowing into the sea.
Now we are told that the new school won’t have a river beneath it as does the East Gloucester School with its disgusting corroded pipes in the dank cellar.
The new huge school isn’t even going to have a basement! I wonder why?
Is this former pond bed stable and suitable for building? Is it now filled land? Is there a potential water problem? I have no idea but I’d like to know.
What happened to Gardner’s Brook? Where is it now?
It was stated that there was a “river” under the East Gloucester School. What was the name of that brook/river? I’d like to know.
Additionally, the comparing this behemoth building to a sail boat was hardly convincing. Nor was the comment that is represented the essence of Gloucester. I didn’t get that either except that it looks to me like an unattractive and extravagant building, another white elephant.
There is a book called “The Old Way of Seeing: How Architecture Lost its Magic.” The architects and builders of old had an innate sense of style and proportion that led to the creation of buildings that are pleasing to look at. We may not know why we like them; we just do. The absence of this innate sense of proportion and beauty, partly due to designing from the inside out, leaves us with buildings and streetscapes today that are perhaps functional but architecturally less than inspired.
This is surely one of them.
Prudence Fish
Gloucester
