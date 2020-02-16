To the editor:
Does anybody else miss the Essex Swap Shop at the transfer station?
I adopted a new puppy, Xander, who is practically perfect in every way except that he chews everything when left alone. I found a large dog crate at the Swap. That’s $80 I didn’t have to spend at Petco. I believe in celebrating orphan holidays. I have a Bastille Day party. Cheap red wine, slightly tipsy singing of the Marseillaise, lots of fun. Crockery, wine glasses, extra seating come from the Swap.
I realize I’m a throwback to a bygone age -- I love books. It was a rare week when I did not find at least one great volume. Cookbooks, local history, novels were to be found in abundance. I now see wonderful books tossed into the transfer station’s Goldfinger machine. I found little oddments that were an excuse to see friends. A delightful British equestrian received mugs from distant horse meets and a notebook emblazoned with royal coats of arms. Owners of a seasonal cottage at Conomo Point were welcomed back with seaside shabby chic bric-a-brac. My youngest friends were often delighted with Legos, building blocks, art supplies -- all manner of non-digital treasures.
And the swap was a wonderful meeting place. Friendly “shoppers” would compare finds. Sometimes someone dropping off an item would serendipitously place it directly into the hands of the next user. We were all happy visitors to the Essex Ad Hoc Museum of Art, Literature, Culture and Stuff.
Occasionally, the swap would become messy. I am willing — and I’m sure others would volunteer — to curate the swap so that it could once again be a glorious Essex venue.
Roy Turnage
Essex
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.