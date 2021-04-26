To the editor:
Kudos to the mayor for putting an end to the West Gloucester shooting range. Residents had to pony up several thousand dollars for legal fees -- but why didn’t the city leaders determine that the range was illegal in advance.? Don’t they know their own rules and regulations or did they just want to pull the wool over the residents eyes?
Let’s make sure city government pays attention and does what is right in future situations. Why not give those who paid the legal fees a tax deduction for their doing the job the city should have done?
William Taylor
Gloucester