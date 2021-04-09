To the editor:
Major League Baseball, Delta Airlines and Coca Cola are dominating the news cycle as of late as they express opposition to the state of Georgia’s voter laws. The laws have been deemed “racist.”
As a result, MLB has now moved the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver, and Delta and Coke have come both come to speak out against the laws, while previously supporting them. Moving the All-Star game is projected to cost Georgia around $100 million in revenue, taking money from the pockets of thousands of employees and businesses already hurting.
Why should we care here on Cape Ann?
Because this issue affects all of us, and laws are being proposed that will weaken our country and the integrity of our vote. This is what the proposed congressional bill HR1 will do. If not familiar with it, you may want to read up on it.
What’s interesting is that Georgia’s laws are not unlike other states. Dozens of states have similar guidelines and also require some sort of voter ID, as do countries like Sweden, Iceland and dozens of others. Even poor countries like India, Botswana and others in South America and Africa require voter ID cards or verification of some sort. So are these countries racist?
The state of Georgia also provides IDs free of charge to any resident. It looks like this small detail was overlooked.
Ironically, moving the All-Star game to Denver, hurts the Black community considerably. More than 50% of residents in Atlanta are African-American, while fewer than 10% in Denver are. So many thousands of people and businesses will lose considerable amounts of income because of “woke” CEO’s. Yet even in Denver, their voting laws are very similar to Georgia, and on some points are more restrictive.
Here in this country you can’t get a job, buy wine, or even buy Benadryl, drive a car, get Social Security, or a hundred other things without an ID. It is ironic and sad that the executive managers at MLB, Delta and Coke neglect to tell you that someone can’t be hired at their companies, board their planes, or pickup prepaid baseball tickets without ID. You can’t get into the Democratic National Convention without ID. Are these organizations racist as well?
The entire voter ID issue at its core is a non-controversy, it’s fake outrage. Presenting an ID, verifying signatures, or other such measures, preserve the integrity of our elections and voting process. My grandfather left a wife and three children to go to the South Pacific to fight in World War II. If he could leave his family to fight a war on the other side of the world, then we can simply verify who we are when we vote. It’s pretty basic, and a common practice throughout the world.
Wherever we live, the sanctity of our voting process protects us all, no matter what our background is.
Jim Fordham
Rockport