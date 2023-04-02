To the editor:
The family of the late Joseph Mondello wishes to extend our heartfelt and sincere appreciation to our family and friends for all of the love and support we received throughout a very difficult time.
A special thank you to the Rev. George Morin, who personalized all aspects of the funeral, having known our father for more than 50 years; the Rev. Jim Achadinha, for his assistance at the funeral Mass; Greely’s Funeral Home for their kindness and generosity; the Gloucester House, especially Lenny Linquata, who accommodated a beautiful and generous collation; the Massachusetts State Police for their escort and honorable flag presentation at the cemetery; the Gloucester Police Department, for their escort, providing seamless travel to the cemetery; and Creagan Moore Bagpipe Band, for the accompaniment at the church and the cemetery. The music completed the ceremony perfectly and provided a special tribute to our father.
Cyndi Bolcome
Rockport