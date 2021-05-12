To the editor:
For 20 years, enrollment of Rockport children in the Rockport School District has steadily and significantly declined and yet expenses continue to increase just as steadily and significantly. Now the district asks voters to approve a $777,336 override with no plan in place to address the looming crisis of fewer children, escalating costs and aged facilities. The requested override funds are not needed for current operations and will go into the reserves; the proposed town budget fully funds the schools’ request for operating expenses in the upcoming school year.
To be sure, the cure for the district’s problems is not simple. What is simple, however, is a “no” vote on the override until a plan is in place for the future education of Rockport children. Business as usual and more money will not suffice to address a crisis that is 20 years in the making. Support for the override removes the urgency for action, the first step in finding a cure.
In 2019, the Rockport and Gloucester School Committees contracted with the UMass Donahue Institute, which delivered its Cape Ann Study for Education report in April of 2020. The report confirms ongoing enrollment declines for both districts (including the diminishing number of School Choice students for Rockport) as well as increased financial constraints. It also identified some effective ways to reduce costs and improve the education. To read the full report, go to: 2020casereport.wordpress.com
According to the report, in 2010 there were 1,067 school-aged children in Rockport. In 2020, that number declined to 746. The Donahue Institute report forecasts that population will further decline to 624 by 2030, and to 404 by 2040. The decline in school-aged children has resulted in the school enrollment of Rockport children to fall from 843 in 2010 to 565 today. The report shows that resident enrollment is clearly headed much lower.
Massachusetts law allows school systems to admit students from other districts. The sending system pays about $5,300 per student to the receiving system. The Rockport schools have 210 such students this year, mostly from Gloucester. Once admitted, these students have the right to remain until they graduate. This is known as School Choice. Therefore the total number of students in Rockport is 775.
While enrollment has declined, per-pupil expenditures for all in-district students, including School Choice, increased 55.7% over 12 years to approximately $21,000 (2008-2019, the most recent data available from the state Department of Education). Rockport receives $5,300 for each of the 210 School Choice students, so the Rockport taxpayers subsidize the difference.
As part of the 2020 budget, Rockport schools were given an additional $150,000 over and above the usual annual increase of 2.3% to cover rising operating costs; this raised the town’s direct contribution to $11,987,140. With the 2022 override request, the town’s contribution would rise to $13,306,491, a 9.1% increase in the base operating budget since 2020, an increase that will remain for future year base budget determinations.
In addition to operating costs, other educational costs, most notably pensions and health insurance benefits, add $4,501,514 to the 2022 budget; including Essex Tech and School Choice sending costs, Rockport taxpayers will contribute a total of $18,330,512 (55% of the town’s budget) to education-related expenses.
Rockport taxpayers have both a legal and moral obligation to provide for the education of the community’s children. These obligations, however, are not unhinged from reality. The School Committee and others must immediately begin to construct a sustainable plan for the future, using the Donahue Institute report as a starting point, before asking townspeople to pour more money into a declining system, thereby diverting funds from other pressing Town needs. The time for hard choices is now.
Ian Crown
Wally Hess
Rockport