To the editor:
I would like to respond to the Jan. 27 opinion piece from the Rockport School Committee (“Override criticism inaccurate”). They chose to try and diminish the content of Wally Hess’s letter of the Jan. 23 (“Rockport Schools do not need an override”) by attacking and maligning him personally instead of simply addressing his well-researched points. I believe if we spent less time inappropriately attacking individuals, it would free up more time for civil discourse. But I digress.
Our town, like so many, is trying to deal with and adjust to shrinking classroom size as demographics shift. Unfortunately, at the same time the cost of essentially everything is going the other way, rising steadily. Teachers’ wages, union costs, materials, insurance, health care, transportation and the cost of fulfilling the needs of SPED children and all the students, additional costs for the added layer of keeping children safe in a frightening world ... all these cost considerations converge at one place -- the ballot box. No matter how compelling an argument presented in favor of a permanent increase (override) in our taxes to help fund rising financial needs of a school with a steadily shrinking student enrollment, thoughts and opinions by those for and against have to be weighed and respected because we are all are participants in this. As I said a while ago and was later quoted as saying, we will not move forward as a town unless we are able to find consensus and subsequently row in the same direction. I would add that if you own a boat that is sitting lower in the water each year, do you borrow money to fix the leak, borrow money to buy a bigger pump or wait until you have to pay more for both? I believe we need to deal with the school system needs sooner than later by first studying how best to go forward, then spending the right-sized amount of money after we are better informed. This, after all, is precisely why the Rockport School Committee and Gloucester already agreed to jointly pay for a study -- a “responsible exploration of potential opportunities to” work together.
Few in Rockport were and are more versed with and familiar with the school budget than Wally Hess, who still talks to Rob Liebow and Bill Wagner (Wagner identified a $490,000 deficit that year others denied existed). These names should sound familiar because the Board of Selectmen used a Massachusetts municipal law in 2018 to rescind their positions as co-chair and chair of the previous Finance Committee just because they wanted them out. It was done legally, there were no substantiating witnesses and it had nothing to do with “professional competence.” Look it up. It was done without cause.
The Jan. 27 piece by the School Committee showed they had not looked it up. On the contrary, it implied Hess was being disciplined and his co-chair position was being taken away prematurely before his term had expired for cause and calls for a public apology. The School Committee then went on to create a new category of ad hominem attack by slighting Hess, saying he came in second in a run for the Board of Selectmen. Where in the School Committee charter does it suggest vote-shaming is part of their role in this town? Does dismissing the views of several hundred simpatico voters unite us somehow? But there is more. Wally, a town advocate like few others with his lifetime sense of volunteerism (military veteran) and multiple terms as an unpaid committee member and member of many subcommittees, tried to be on the School Committee and fill a seat that at the last moment suddenly had a more popular person run for it. Wally withdrew. So what? Is pragmatism also a fault? And by the way, Wally has no idea I am writing this. He will find out when you do.
I will state the obvious. The Rockport School Committee has every right to disagree with Hess, no right to attack him personally from its bully pulpit. It is an abuse of your committee’s role and place in any town. Hess is entitled to an apology. Adding to his talking points, choice kids … any kid comes with a cost. Choice kids are students filling seats with a $5,000 discount. In effect, a partial regionalization? Choicing enables the school to fill more seats as enrollment system-wide contracts. New information might change how much the override needs to be and this, in turn, could be addressed by an Annual Town Meeting one-time stopgap addition to top off needed reserves until a year from now. Put your social media hatchets down and listen to the whole town. I have never met anyone in Rockport who wants regionalization. Or school closure. So, just the facts and we, the whole town, will take it from there.
Ian Crown
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.