To the editor:
In a July 14 letter to the editor (“How important is voting?”) Peter Cotch of Rockport writes “I take no position on a Republican push for voter ID requirement.” Yet his entire letter suggests otherwise. He takes issue with state Sen. Barryr Feingold and a representative of Common Cause for referring to a requirement for picture ID to vote as a “poll tax” and a financial burden for certain segments of society. He goes on to point out that a picture ID is required to purchase cigarettes, lottery tickets and alcohol. This is a privilege, voting is a right. Big difference.
This individual, like most of his political ilk, fails to take facts into account, and how they align and relate to his point. In a democracy the votes of all eligible citizens are valued. To answer Mr. Cotch’s question: Yes, voting is important, very important. Our society should go out of its way to facilitate and encourage all eligible people to vote, not get in the way. Republicans/conservatives call for picture ID to vote to limit the number of people who can vote, citing election integrity. They refer to massive voter fraud that never happened. It is fear-mongering, another Republican tool. They do this because the party cannot put together a coalition that believes as they do that will win an election for them if the vast majority of people vote. It’s that simple.
John R. DeQuardo
Gloucester