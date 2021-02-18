To the editor:
It’s good news that drivers of electric cars will be able to charge their vehicles near town buildings and municipal parking lots in Rockport (”Nine electric vehicle charging stations coming to Rockport,” Feb 16). But as electric vehicles become more popular — and as the need to switch to non-polluting cars becomes more critical — cities and towns need to make charging spots available in multiple locations. Drivers who live in buildings without garages shouldn’t have to run extension cords from their homes and across the sidewalk to their cars. They need multiple charging spots on city streets and municipal garages. Electric car owners shouldn’t need to reconfigure the wiring in their condo’s garage — as we did — to charge their cars overnight. Instead, municipalities should mandate that new multi-unit buildings provide charging locations for residents. Since Chevrolet and GM announced that they will switch to all electric vehicles by 2035, other auto companies will follow suit. Let’s be ready for the change. Our climate can’t wait.
Liza Ketchum
Watertown