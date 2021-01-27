To the editor:
In 2015 the Center for Public Integrity gave the Massachusetts state government a glowing D+ for accountability and transparency. Not much has changed since despite the public popularity of transparency reforms. Just last fall 86% of voters in our district voted to ask our representative to support transparency reform. Editorials from this paper and the Boston Globe, and letters to the editor from locals have all expressed support for it.
In 2019 state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante voted against a slate of transparency measures part of Order H.2019.
With a new legislative session, this is a great time for transparency to be back on the table. Act on Mass is running a campaign to get state legislators to sign on to three common sense reforms:
-- That all votes held in legislative committees are publicly disclosed;
-- That bills are made public at least 72 hours before the final vote;
-- That the threshold for a House vote to be publicly recorded is dropped from 16 to eight representatives. Rep. Ferrante has not yet made any commitments but claims to be open to the idea.
If you’re interested in a more transparent democracy, give her a call and sign up for the campaign. We have pride in Massachusetts about the efficacy and level-headedness of our state government. Yet dark spots on the record still exist, and lack of transparency is a meaningful and persistent one.
William Gleckner
Gloucester