To the editors:
Please do not present this lawsuit to your readers as an issue between Rockport residents and the divers (“Back Beach neighbors file second suit against Rockport,” April 12).
Please make it clear to your readers that the plaintiffs in this case are two or three part-time residents with recently built property on Back Beach who are cowards hiding behind the name “Back Beach Neighbors Committee.” It is suspected that this is the same tiny group of people who wanted to eliminate the decades old town bonfire on July 4 and stop the Congregational Church bell from ringing on the hour in downtown Rockport.
This is NOT Rockport residents versus the scuba divers. This is NOT even a majority of Back Beach residents versus the scuba divers. An overwhelming supermajority of residents in Rockport have no problems with the scuba divers using public parking and public beaches. Not only does the supermajority of Rockport residents support the divers out of principle, they also point out that the divers spend money in the Rockport community by buying meals and other products and putting money into the Rockport parking meters. This frivolous lawsuit is being brought on by a few narcissistic part-time residents with too much time on their hands, too much money in their pockets, and too much bitterness in their hearts, who think the world revolves around them.
Gary Gorczyca
Rockport