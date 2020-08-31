To the editor:
I have to admit I haven’t always been Congressman Seth Moulton’s biggest fan.
However, it is clear that his work as our representative in Congress deserves support.
On mental health, Moulton has been a leader. Not only by proposing a national “9-8-8” emergency hotline, but for stepping out of the shadows to speak about his own post-traumatic stress from serving in Iraq. His voice and leadership has helped break the stigma, and 9-8-8 would immediately begin saving lives the day it is implemented.
Moulton’s leadership also stands out when it comes to addressing two of the most pressing issues facing our nation today: the coronavirus and the other “virus” in the White House.
The professional constituent services offered by his office has kept residents like myself informed on how to find needed help and information for dealing with coronavirus, and his actions have helped expand testing for frontline workers. If our entire federal government treated the pandemic with such leadership and attention, our nation would be in much better shape.
Which leads me to the final area Moulton has proved his worth: Trump. His standing up to the racism, sexism and divisive hate from our president cannot be understated. He is helping lead the fight, alongside his friend and mentor Joe Biden, to free us of the vile and incompetent actions of Trump.
Moulton has earned my vote, and I hope he’s earned yours too.
Kirsten Elaine Martin
Gloucester