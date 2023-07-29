To the editor:
In Michael McHugh's article on July 26, "Manchester plans for future of iconic Tuck's Point Rotunda," he erroneously states that one of the options under consideration "sacrifices some aesthetics by moving the rotunda onto land."
In fact, with this option we believe no aesthetic values will be lost, and some will be gained. We will see the rotunda nestled up on a small knoll over the water, rather than on stilts at every low tide, and in its place an attractive smaller jetty can be built. The rotunda will continue to have exceptional views, just as the nearby Chowder House will maintain its expansive inner and outer harbor views.
As suggested in the Town Report, a treasured town structure will be lifted out of harm's way while saving money and easing access for routine maintenance. By putting the rotunda on land, where most rotundas are located, we can gift it to future generations "free of debt," and enjoy its commanding presence while we spend our resources wisely.
Anita Brewer-Siljeholm
Axel Magnuson
Manchester