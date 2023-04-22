To the editor:
I have been heartened to read accounts of the Town of Lexington having approved zoning to comply with the new law that calls for multifamily development in communities served by the MBTA. While Lexington was not required to meet the new requirements for a year and a half, it actually became one of the first communities in the Massachusetts to do so.
One of the state’s wealthiest towns and, like Gloucester, claiming a fair chunk of history (hello Paul Revere), Lexington has found itself in a housing crisis that is not unfamiliar around here. “Folks have realized that there’s nowhere in Lexington for their kids to live if they want to move back after college,” Planning Board chair Bob Peters told the Boston Globe. “And we also have residents who have hit retirement age and want to downsize but can’t find anywhere in town to do that. The answer we have in front of us is to build more multifamily housing.”
Sound familiar?
So, how were the good people of Lexington able to do that so quickly and efficiently? The vote at Town Meeting was 107-63. Maybe because Gordon Baird doesn’t live there?
But maybe it’s because transit-oriented housing makes all the sense in the world, not just in leafy suburbs to the west but in seaside cities as well. Just look at our neighbor up the road, Beverly, which has completely transformed formerly shabby Rantoul Street through the development of multi-family housing near the train station. Salem too, which along with Beverly, is among 85 Housing Choice Communities in Massachusetts, so designated by then Gov. Charlie Baker in the early stages of his Housing Choice Community Grant program. Both cities smartly planned and capitalized on the governor’s initiatives to increase needed housing. It is true that there is conversation in both cities now about slowing down the pace of development, but you can’t slow something down until you’ve started it in the first place. Let’s get this done, Gloucester!
I’d prefer that Gordon Baird stick to writing about his menagerie. I don’t know if those cute stories are true or just “creative writing,” but it really doesn’t matter to the rest of us or to our future as a welcoming community.
Carolyn Stewart
Gloucester