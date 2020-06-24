To the editor:
I am writing to enthusiastically support the candidacy of Paul F. Murphy for re-election to one of the two open seats on the Rockport Board of Selectmen. The election is on Tuesday June 30. I’ve known Paul and his family for well over 30 years and public service with dedication to the town is what they believe in. Personally, he has demonstrated the qualifications and competence for re-election.
Paul is a native of Rockport and has the education, experience and temperament to serve the best interests of all Rockport’s citizens, young and old alike. He has an extensive background in teaching, school administration and as an athletic director. In addition, he has served on Rockport’s School Committee. As the son of a career school teacher whose mother graduated from the very same college Paul did half a century earlier in western Maine and who also ran for the local school committee, I can appreciate his background.
Paul is a proven problem solver as well. For instance, when several citizens came to the board and asked for a modification to the several months long overnight parking ban, he saw an opportunity to accommodate their reasonable request and still maintain the public safety aspects of a snow emergency. He listened, and working with his colleagues on the Board and in conjunction with the Police Department and Department of Public Works a better, more equitable, shorter-term parking ban has been put into place for only when needed.
We are all fortunate to live in a town which has kept taxes (34th lowest statewide out of 351) and fees relatively moderate while at the same time keeping up with maintenance and replacement of our town’s numerous public buildings and overall infrastructure. Please return Paul to the board to continue the teamwork which has benefited us all. Good management matters.
Mel George
Rockport