To the editor:
We have several choices in Rockport for two open seats on the Select Board this May 9 election. Incumbent Paul Murphy has demonstrated a dedication to the residents of Rockport for several years and deserves another term.
Serving on boards and committees can be difficult and frustrating quite often. Paul brings two important qualities to the board. An open mind with a willingness to work collaboratively within the confusion of Town Hall. Often times, it’s a patient approach within the public sector that produces the best outcomes and Paul has demonstrated this patience. Secondly, having an open mind means Paul does not bring a “single agenda” candidacy to the board. Issues that are brought before the board deserve equal attention not only as a collective group, but from the individual. We all have different needs and concerns in this great community that should be considered fairly. To me, this is a very important characteristic Paul brings.
We need this attention to detail combined with experience on the Select Board and I encourage you to join me in voting for Paul Murphy.
Carl Engel
Rockport