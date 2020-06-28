To the editor:
This is a letter to enthusiastically endorse Paul Murphy for reelection to the Board of Selectmen. As I started to write this it made me think of Paul’s mother Kay and how she served the town of Rockport as a member of the Board of Selectmen and the passion she has for Rockport.
Paul has the same passion. He went through the Rockport school system, became a teacher and then a school administrator and remains living in the town he grew up in. He has raised his family and educated his three kids here. Paul values the town of Rockport. He has walked the line between recognizing the needs of the town to continue to move forward yet retain what we all love about Rockport. Paul has been able to do that. If you have a question about the town, Paul will get back to you with an answer.
If Paul disagrees with you about your point of view he will let you know and explain why.
That isn’t how it always works in today’s world.
Pleas join me in voting for Paul Murphy for Board of Selectmen as he has earned our trust.
Bruce Reed
Rockport