To the editor,
It is with gratitude that I extend a heartfelt thank you to the Town of Rockport voters for electing me for a fifth term as a member of the Board of Selectmen. I am immensely grateful for the support I received on election night.
I want to thank candidates Jack Porter and Frank Favaloro for being willing to throw their hats into the political arena and run for public office. It is not for the faint of heart. They campaigned hard and were worthy opponents. We had many conversations and even some light-hearted moments together while holding signs at Five Corners.
I also want to thank my colleague Ross Brackett who ran a formidable campaign for reelection. Ross is a hard worker and knows the issues facing this town. I look forward to working with him and my other colleagues on the board to continue to make Rockport one of the finest communities in this country to live in.
As we begin to reorganize the board for another year, I look forward to being part of the conversation regarding some of the critical issues facing the town and the people that reside here. There is much work to be done.
Again, thank you for your continued support, not just this past election but others as well. It is been a great honor to serve the people of Rockport.
Paul F. Murphy,
Rcokport