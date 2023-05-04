To the editor,
Paul Murphy is running for another term as selectman for Rockport, and I voice my support for his re-election.
Paul’s history in education, administration and leadership is clear for all to see. He is an able leader and an enthusiastic supporter of good government. He listens and he thinks, studies the issues and votes and acts with commitment.
We need more men and women to volunteer to take on the business of governing in our town, not only on the Board of Selectmen, but all the other boards and committees that make the town work.
Being a selectman is an important responsibility, and requires people with a breadth of knowledge, experience in leadership, and willingness to make decisions, sometimes against popular opposition.
Paul is up to it.
I urge Rockport voters to vote for Paul Murphy for selectman.
Sam Coulbourn
Rockport