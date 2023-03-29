Jennifer Turner’s lecture about Emily Sargent at the Cape Ann Museum was critiqued in a recent letter because it mentioned but did not focus more on Judith Sargent Murray’s connections to slavery. The lecture, though, was about how Judith and Emily were denied educational opportunities and their work largely forgotten because they were women.
That is now being rectified. Examples of Emily’s work are currently at the Cape Ann Museum. Her first solo show will be at the Sargent House Museum this summer. Please come to this historic exhibit.
It is good to be reminded of the importance of African-Americans in our communities. It is important to Ms. Turner (director of Robbins House, an African-American museum in Concord) and is also central to the Sargent House Museum. Our regular tours discuss multiple connections to enslavers and slavery in our history. And this coming season we will offer a tour focused on slavery and African-American history developed by Ms. Turner.
Ms. Turner and I are involved with the local NAACP chapter to encourage and coordinate similar efforts in the area and the Sargent House is collaborating with several groups to develop more programs and events of our own.
But there is still more to do uncovering the voices of women, Native Americans, African-Americans, LGBTQ+, and others whose experiences have been ignored and forgotten. I invite everyone to visit the Sargent House Museum and support our efforts to tell these stories, and raise up these voices.
Jeremy Melvin
President, Sargent House Museum