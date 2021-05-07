To the editor:
This resident of Gloucester feels like she should make a statement of opinion concerning the Cape Ann Museum Green, in light of the latest written attack on it by our esteemed “Fishtown Local” Gordon Baird.
For decades I’ve admired the Babson House located on Grant Circle, even though, along with its acreage, it always looked like a neglected piece of Gloucester gone by.
To you, Gordon, it was a “mysterious, bucolic, rural quarter.” To me it looked like the modern day owners of it were overwhelmed and could not or did not want to take care of it.
I was very happy when I learned it was sold to CAM. And I was delighted when they cleared off the overgrowth and added the Janet & William Ellery James Center to the property. I think it is a beautiful, modern foil to the historic buildings on the acreage. The whole property now invokes the “serenity and order” of Fitz Henry Lane’s painting, “View of the Babson and Ellery Houses, Gloucester.”
It looks like the beautiful, welcoming, public, modern museum space that it is. And still, palpably, historic Gloucester. Hooray!
Kathleen Weaver
Gloucester