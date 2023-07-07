To the editor:
In manufacturing priorities can be grouped into “Must Do,” “Should Do,” and “Nice to Do.”
“Nice to Do” rarely gets a budget. In government the sequence is reversed, as “Nice to Do” attracts the most photographs, interests, and votes — in my view.
Today my wife tripped on Stacy Boulevard’s uneven pavement. It has been that way for some time.
You can be sure that it is at least on her “Should Do” list. Given the long term failure of the city to correct this situation I am unsure if the condition made any list.
“Must Do” items take care of themselves. “Nice to Do” items belong at the bottom of the list, as public safety is the primary job of government. It’s time to fix things, not pose for photos.
Steve Mitchell
Gloucester