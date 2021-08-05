To the editor:
If anyone had ever told me my lifelong conservative Republican, brother in law, who recently retied after decades as the publisher of The Maui News, and I would agree on anything politically, I would have thought them nuts. I still recall Joe’s and my dad’s sometimes heated, but always civil and respectful, dining room table debates about the Reagan presidency.
My dad believed Reagan’s supply-side economics scam would ultimately devastate the American middle class and create an unsustainable wealth and income gap in America -- not unlike the wealth and income gap of the Gilded Age in the latter 19th century.
Joe, on the other hand, saw Reagan as one of the greatest of American presidents. He still does.
Scandals like Iran-Contra, in which Reagan illegally sold weapons to the Ayatollah Khomeini, and then used the proceeds from those sales to illegally fund and arm the Nicaraguan Contras, bothered Joe not a bit.
But not long after Donald Trump’s inauguration, my lifelong Republican brother in law had a kind of catharsis -- personally, politically and editorially.
Having grown up in southern New Mexico, Joe counts many people of Mexican descent among his closest friends.
He was appalled, even disgusted, by the cruelty and blatant racism inherent in Donald Trump’s immigration policies, especially the forced separations of children from their parents -- and he said so in numerous editorials.
He wrote in favor of Donald Trump being convicted at his first impeachment trial for having extorted the Ukrainian president in an illegal attempt to get “dirt” on Joe Biden and his son.
He was deeply disappointed Trump was acquitted.
But it was the failure of the majority of Republicans in Congress to hold Donald Trump accountable for his role in, and incitement of, the deadly Capitol siege of Jan. 6 that was the last straw for Joe
At the age of 71, after having been a registered Republican since the age of 21, Joe changed his party affiliation to independent.
He still has enormous respect for Republicans like Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Adam Kinzinger, and Lisa Murkowski -- as do I.
But overall he has resigned himself to the fact the party his family took such pride in for generations has devolved into little more than a cult of personality that poses grave dangers to both domestic and global peace and stability.
Like I said, had anyone told me Joe and I would agree on much of anything politically, I’d have thought them nuts.
But here we are, lamenting together what a malignantly narcissistic con man like Donald Trump has done, not just to the once great party of Lincoln, but to our nation.
Who’da thunk it?
Michael Cook
Gloucester