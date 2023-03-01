To the editor,
We need to develop clean, renewable wind power as widely and rapidly as we can. But we also need to acknowledge and respect the rights and demands of the Native Americans whose lands and waters we have seized and overbuilt (“Offshore wind halt urged by Native Americans seeking sway,” Feb. 26, gloucestertimes.com).
Happily, these two obligations are not mutually exclusive. Indigenous people are not asking, as they might, for their ownership of their lands to be restored, but they do want a seat at the table where permitting for massive transformational projects like offshore wind are decided. They want to protect their environmental and cultural goods — and well they might.
We can’t undo the sad history of the Indigenous peoples’ dispossession, but we can include our Native neighbors in the making of a newer, greener America. Offering them that seat, that voice, is the least we can do in the name of environmental justice.
Brent Whelan,
Allston