To the editor:
Oh tempora. Oh mores. Why do the powers-that-be continue in their destruction of Gloucester inheritance?
We woke up one morning and an ominous sight hit our eye. You would not like to meet such a bot in a dark alleyway. A kiosk to pay parking fees has been abruptly located at the edge of our house at 87 Middle St.
We have pointed out that this kiosk obstructs the view of our house, a tiny portion of Gloucester’s inheritance.
Not for our benefit alone, we have asked to have the kiosk moved a few feet away from our house; this request has been judged of impossible execution.
We have pointed out that the kiosk might be knocked down by snow plows on a harsh winter night.
We have pointed out that the kiosk is redundant. The old kiosk in the municipal parking lot is closer to the notice to pay than the kiosk at the edge of our house.
We have pointed out that this kiosk might be more profitably placed somewhere else.
All to no avail. Friends, fellow citizens, do you share our concerns? In a democracy, the individual alone counts for nothing. It is together that we become the rulers of our destiny.
Any help?
Carmine Gorga
Gloucester