Letter: New laws threaten civil liberties

To the editor:
On the evening of April 26, I watched a documentary about the many pieces of legislation Trumpublican governors and legislatures are passing in states all around the country. Such legislation seeks to not only restrict and limit a person’s right to vote, but also to restrict and criminalize the exercising of our rights to free speech and peaceful assembly -- rights that are cornerstones of the First Amendment.
As Trumpublicans continue to perpetuate their Supreme Leader’s “Big Lie” about non-existent, widespread voter fraud; as they go so far as to criminalize providing food or water to people waiting in an hours long voting line; and as they scream for voter IDs to be mandatory, it becomes clear their real goal is to make voting as difficult as possible for Americans unlikely to vote for their far right, white nationalist, racist, xenophobic and Christian extremist candidates and agenda.
The voter ID issue is easy to fix.
Every American registering to vote should be issued a free photo ID, specifically and only for voting purposes,
The IDs would need to be displayed at the polls on Election Day. They need to be free because to charge someone fees similar to those associated with drivers’ licenses, or other forms of state issued identification, would amount to a poll tax, and poll taxes were ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court a long time ago.
They were ruled unconstitutional because they were purposely designed to prevent low-income Americans, particularly Americans of color, from exercising their right to vote.
As undemocratic and destructive as these new laws to suppress and restrict Americans’ right to vote are, the legislation Trumpublican governors and legislatures are proposing and passing to not only restrict our ability to exercise our First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful assembly, but to actually criminalize doing so, are particularly dangerous and onerous.
Nothing exemplifies that reality more than the so called “Anti-Riot Bill” recently signed into law by Florida’s Trumpublican governor, Ron DeSantis.
The language of this law is so expansive and vague, even some conservative constitutional scholars are warning it poses a threat to some of our most basic and precious civil liberties.
In this law, a “riot” is defined as a gathering of three or more people whose words or actions are perceived as threatening by others nearby. It gives law enforcement wide latitude to decide what is “riot” and what is not.
As one legal expert said, the overturning of a trash barrel, whether accidental or deliberate, at a public protest, given the vague language in the bill, could free the police to deem the protest a “riot” and begin arresting those in attendance.
People arrested for participating in such a “riot” could be held without bail until they go before a judge which, in some Florida jurisdictions, could mean several days in jail.
In addition, the new law leaves those people open to felony charges that could result in prison sentences of between five to 15 years.
What DeSantis has done with this law is to try and intimidate people into not exercising their First Amendment rights of free speech and peaceful assembly.
The use of the word “riot” is a less than subtle linkage to the nation wide Black Lives Matter protests of last year, the vast majority of which were peaceful according to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies - unlike the Trumpublicans’ deadly assault on the Capitol in January
But the most heinous aspect of this Trumpublican law is it provides drivers who ram a group of protesters with their car because they feel somehow “threatened” with civil immunity, so the likelihood a driver would be held accountable for such a violent act is almost nil.
Think about that. Had DeSantis’ law been in effect in Virginia in 2017, the racist, white nationalist who rammed his car into a group of peaceful counter protesters in Charlottesville, injuring dozens and killing one young woman, would likely still be walking free today.
People really need to start paying more attention.
Donald Trump may no longer be in the White House, but the dark forces and ugly political voices he gave legitimacy and credibility to are very much alive and well in America and they pose perhaps the greatest threat “small l, small d” liberal democracy has faced in America since the equally dark and ugly days of the McCarthy era.
Michael Cook
Gloucester