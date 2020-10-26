To the editor:
I am writing to urge your support for ballot Question 3, the new combined East Gloucester Elementary School, for the following reasons:
The current schools were built in 1948 (East Gloucester) and 1956 (Veterans). Much has changed since Harry Truman was president, in terms of educational policies, environmental efficiencies and construction practices.
The price tag looks big but is actually a bargain. The total cost is $66 million but the state is paying $26.9 million. The state will not subsidize repairs to the current buildings. Cost of the new building to a taxpayer with a $500,000 house is $100 a year.
The existing conditions are unacceptable. Children are forced to learn in hallways and crumbling modular classrooms that were supposed to be temporary. The heating system in the East Gloucester School doesn’t work and there is a river of water in the basement. Neither building can be secured to prevent security threats. Neither school can support modern computer infrastructure. I vote at Veterans; the gym could be used as a set for “Back to the Future.”
Repairing the two buildings will still cost $36 million when we can get a modern, efficient building for $39.1 million.
Please vote yes on Question 3. We cannot condemn another generation of children and staff to decrepit conditions that interfere with the essential role of public schools. For more information, you can check out this website: https://www.voteyesforgloucesterkids.org/
Meredith A. Fine
Gloucester