To the editor:
I write to support the consolidation of two outmoded school buildings in a new facility to be built on Webster Street. I stake this position on my familiarity, as a member of the city’s Capital Improvements Advisory Board (CIAB), with the long and pricey list of Gloucester’s unmet capital needs. Building on this site is a cost-effective necessity for the city’s future. But it must be conditioned on replacing Mattos Field with a park and ballfields that are at least equal to if not better than the original. That is the least we can do to honor the field’s namesake and the civic-minded effort of community members who raised the funds to light and improve the park.
As a CIAB member, I have pored over the inventory of shortcomings and deferred maintenance of our public facilities. Many of these buildings are serving well beyond their useful lives. Unfortunately, we can’t count on two aging schools to serve our kids and their teachers indefinitely. To think otherwise is the kind of magical thinking that undermines our commitment to education as the foundation for our future.
There are compelling reasons to consolidate both schools at the Webster Street site. The School Committee exercised due diligence when it concluded that the site met more of the educational, cost and operational objectives than the less beneficial options of modernizing or replacing just one or both of the schools. Short of revisiting the rejected Green Street site, only Webster Street and Mattos Field can accommodate a new building that meets the needs of grade school kids from this part of town for the next half century.
Without their replacement, it will be increasingly cost-prohibitive if not unsafe to operate the 70-year-old East Gloucester school and its 64-year-old mate, Veterans Memorial. They won’t last another five, much less 10, years without the inevitable failure of heating plants and roofs that force their closure and the kids to move elsewhere. We can’t afford not to move forward with this project.
And it doesn’t make fiscal sense to pretend that East Gloucester, for example, can be renovated for less on a per-pupil basis than building anew, especially when the commonwealth will pay 40% of the new building’s cost. Every contractor knows that it’s less costly and faster to build from scratch than to extensively renovate the footprint and shell of an existing building.
Even if renovations are stripped down to bare essentials, they still entail the replacement of all building mechanicals, installing new IT, security and energy efficiency systems, removing hazardous materials, adding fire suppression, ensuring ADA compliance, and expanding the footprint to include classrooms now located in modular units -- all while leasing swing space for the project’s duration.
In the end, East Gloucester would still lack sufficient parking, safe drop-off/pick-up and satisfactory indoor assembly and outdoor recreational space. When 70-year-old buildings like East Gloucester are kept open beyond their useful lives, we perpetuate the shibboleth that education can take place anywhere, as if the education environment that was good enough for our grandparents will still be good enough for tomorrow’s generations of kids.
The City Council can address the Mattos Field issues by ensuring that the East Gloucester campus will not only revert to open space but that amenities are built which are equal to if not better than the improvements that have been made to the Field. The Council should vote its approval expeditiously to ensure that the two-thirds roll call vote required by Article 97 can be secured before the General Court begins holding informal sessions for the rest of the legislative year starting in August.
Paul Romary
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.