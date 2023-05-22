To the editor:
The damage has been done which doesn't necessarily mean the comments have ceased.
Let's face the truth: Not only the residents in the Veterans Memorial neighborhood were, and continue, to be misled by the construction of the "new" combined school that also includes East Gloucester, but also the entire city's residents.
The architectural renderings which were presented for the building's completed structure are so outrageously disproportionate to the actual monstrosity which has now arisen would be laughable if not so sad for its presence.
The neighborhood was, and continues as best it can to deflect this shameful shadow of greed. And what's this about the unwillingness to consider naming the new school after one individual? Why not the Mattos Memorial School? Isn't this the very least the city can do after reneging on promises from long ago? What's with the mayor and School Committee? Has any one of them driven past this greed of construction built on the promise of "necessity" for the good of our children?
By the way, I do not reside in either of the neighborhoods intended for its usage. Both the presentation and construction of this new school has been a lie from the get-go. At the very least, name it the Mattos Memorial Elementary School.
Michael Cangemis
Gloucester