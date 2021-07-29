To the editor:
I am a lifelong Gloucester resident who can proudly say that I was formatively influenced by the passionate dedication of the educators of the Gloucester public school system.
I have witnessed the ingenuity and creativity that was ceaselessly required of our teachers to make absolute magic happen for the students of Gloucester, with frankly, very limited resources at hand. When I heard that a new school would be rising to replace East Gloucester and Veteran’s Memorial, I wholeheartedly embraced the promise of something that our kids have deserved for a very long time indeed.
I appreciate that progress can be a point of contention and come with myriad growing pains, but as a former student-turned-parent of a boy who will walk through the doors of our new school, I was shocked to hear that the recent lawsuit covered in your paper last week stands in continued opposition to this pivotal opportunity that will benefit so many children in Gloucester; and what’s more, finally give our teachers the resources they deserve. Our children need this school, our teachers need this school, and from where I sit, this stands to be a positive step forward that is long overdue.
If we want to see Gloucester continue to thrive, it is paramount that we invest in future generations so that they too can be part of what makes this city great. I pray like-minded citizens will verbalize their support for the project, and come together in the spirit of progress for our community.
Marcie Sidlowski
Gloucester