To the editor:
I enthusiastically support the construction of the new elementary school and urge a yes vote on Question 3.
The Mattos playground can be incorporated into the proposed school's campus. This playground inclusion has already been approved by the School Committee.
The women's softball leagues have been promised a new softball field at the Green Street area near Market Basket. The site has plenty of parking, sanitation facilities and lighting, with existing lights brought from Mattos. The promises and enhancements have already been guaranteed by a City Council vote.
One third of the new school cost will be reimbursed from already approved state aid. Let's not squander a wonderful opportunity to enhance our educational offering to our children.
Dick Wilson
Gloucester